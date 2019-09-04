Manti Templars butt heads with Grantsville, wins defense battle 12-7

By James Tilson

Sports Editor

9/4/2019

GRANTSVILLE—The Manti High School football team prevailed over Grantsville in a defensive struggle, 12-7.

The measure of difference between the teams occurred in the first quarter, when the Templars were able to pounce on a Grantsville fumble, and Tyler Taukei’aho sprinted nearly the length of the field to score Manti’s only touchdown of the first half.

Grantsville went back in front late in the second quarter with a 17-yard strike from Cowboy quarterback Jackson Sandberg, to put the Cowboys up 7-6.

But the Templars re-took the lead in the third quarter on a 30-yard bomb from Jax Parry to Travis Thompson to make the score 12-7.

Neither team could manage a score the rest of the game and the Templars went home with the win.

Manti joins just three other teams in 3A with an undefeated record. Morgan, American Leadership Academy and Sanpete’s own North Sanpete Hawks.

This week Manti has a bye week, and will get ready for homecoming on Sept. 13 when they face off against Richfield.