LaVerle Nowling

LaVerle Nowling, 82, passed Aug. 23, 2019 at his home in Chester, Utah.

LaVerle was born Sept. 5, 1936 in Echo, Utah and was raised in Wasatch and Evanston, Wyoming by his aunt and uncle Raymond and Lyle “Lila” Lord Nowling who adopted him and his sister Betty. He had five other siblings Wayne (Joyce) Doug (Dorothy) Joy, Joyce, Dorothy (Mike).

He entered the U.S. Navy at 18, served four years and was discharged after having served honorably. He then ventured to Oklahoma where he met and married the love of his life Betty Lanham. They moved to Utah where she joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.

LaVerle is survived by his wife Betty Louise Nowling, Chester; children: Shelly Lynne Nowling, Verle Ray Nowling and Robin Michelle Nowling; siblings: Douglas (Dorothy) Robinson, Dorothy (Mike) Petersen, Betty Wilkes and sister-in-law Joyce Robinson.

Preceded in death by his parents, sisters Joy Baum and Joyce Hammond, and brother Wayne Robinson.

A memorial services will be held Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. in the Sanpitch LDS Church in Wales. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com.