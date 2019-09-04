Shirley Lee Bright Barney

Shirley Lee Bright Barney passed away peacefully with loved ones on Aug. 29 2019 after a battle with liver failure.

She was 68 years old at her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Theresa Bright, and her sisters Lesa (Ray) and Judy.

She is survived by her husband, Neil of 49 awesome years (he treated her like gold); her children: Brian (Marianne), Leslie, Buck (Annalyn), Lee Nhuy, Jack Oton Nhuy; her siblings: Donald (Lynn), Ginnie (Dennis), David (Alice), Mary (Dave), Stephen (Marie); her eight grandchildren: Jacob, Ember, William, Snow, John, Adelaide, Remington and Belle; her nieces, nephews and their families which are numerous enough to populate a small country.

Shirley and her twin brother Donnie were born in 1950 in Helena, Montana to Bill and Theresa Bright. She was raised in Kentucky and later West Valley, Utah where she graduated from Cyprus High School in ’69.

She married her virile husband Neil the next year on Friday the 13th and later had kids to match her wedding date. She was an amazing volleyball, softball player and cookie maker. In sports, she was always picked first and her husband last. Her no-bake cookies were legendary and probably account for half of the diabetes in Sanpete County.

She was loved by everyone…that had a soul. She will be remembered as the nice lady who always wanted to serve more than she was able. Her favorite things were helping those in need and spending time with her family. She loved to make sure that people in need always had a friend and something to eat. Her sons have the dad bods to prove it.

Her competitive nature enabled her to out serve other would be do-gooders for most of her life. She often served in her local wards and stakes as the young women leader and as the girl’s camp leader. It is curious that she didn’t talk about those much. Maybe whatever happens at girl’s camp stays at girl’s camp.

Even though none of her grandkids have children yet, she is definitely a great grandmother. If you were to ask her what her job was, she would say, “I am a wife, mother and grandmother and don’t you forget it!” She loved us all “more than Carter’s got pills” and we loved her.

She will be missed because she was “berry special” to all of us. “That’s all she wrote.” We love you mom. Best mom ever.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at noon in the Mt Pleasant 5th Ward Chapel. Friends may call prior to services at the church from 10-11:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook atwww.maglebymortuary.com.