Michael Bahlmann

Nebraska Omaha Mission

Michael Hendarik Bahlmann, son of Bob and Shirley Bahlmann, has finished serving in the Nebraska, Omaha Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he taught in both English and Karen (for refugees from Myanmar-formerly Burma.) He’ll report about his mission on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at 9 a.m. in the Ephraim State Center. If you’re in Southern Utah, he’ll also report in the Central Ward in Veyo, Utah on Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.