Art Bursting At Seams: Plein Air Competition draws large crowd to Spring City

By Robert Stevens

Managing Editor

9/4/2019

SPRING CITY—Each year one event fills Spring City with artists and lovers of art until it’s bursting at the seams—Plein Air.

This year’s Plein Air art competition was no exception; in fact it was bigger and busier than ever, and Friday night’s reception and winner’s announcement made that obvious, with the Spring City Arts Gallery full of people and overflowing out the doors.

Kimball Geisler was awarded first place for his artwork. Next came Ken Spencer and

Natalie Shupe, respectively. In addition, Brian Thayne won best watercolor.

The open air (Plein Air’s English translation) painting competition is a very old tradition, but Spring City Arts has added some modern ideas to the mix, including the addition of a quick paint event on Saturday morning, where artists had just a few hours to complete a painting. The quick paint artwork was auctioned off through the use of an online auction system, which is new this year.