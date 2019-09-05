Sanpete fly-in will again attract air enthusiasts

By Benjamin Thornberg

Staff writer

9/4/2019

EPHRAIM – The Ephraim/Manti airport will once again be featuring a fly-in event for both the community and aircraft enthusiasts on Sept. 7.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ephraim/Manti airport, located on the west side of the highway in between the two cities; all interested persons are invited to attend.

“The Airport Board’s intent is to show people what the airport does for the community,” said Jeremy Hallows. “And what things in the future may be coming to further economic viability of airports in rural areas.”

The event will follow a similar theme than that of previous years, according to Hallows. Flyers have been distributed to the public to inform them about all the fun activities planned:

Flight schools will be displaying airplanes and helicopters.

Rocket launching for the kids.

Local life-flight helicopter will be shown.

Radio control model aircraft demo flights.

Learn how emergency personnel use the airport.

Enjoy food from the Ephraim Elementary PTA.

Free drinks.

“I’d also like to have speakers to address fire response through airports, as well as medical evacuation response through airports,” said Hallows.

The main goal is to bring together not just the community, but flight enthusiasts as well. Opportunities, such as recruiting to flight schools, are provided for those looking to expand their horizons. Whatever motivation there may be, the event is meant for anyone and everyone.

In addition, “Young Eagle” flights will be taking off on Sept. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This is where children under the age of 17 can sign up to take a free 20 minute flight. Sign up online at https://youngeaglesday.org/?yehome.