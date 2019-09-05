Big Betsy will fly at United We March ruck race

GUNNISON—Big Betsy, one of the largest American flags ever flown, will be unfurled at the United We March ruck race this weekend.

The flag is being unfolded at the Gunnison City Park Saturday morning at 6 a.m. for the second annual fundraiser, now named the “Gunnison Gut Check.”

More than a hundred people will be needed to unfold the 150 feet long by 78 feet wide flag, which weighs 400 pounds. Each star is 5 feet tall.

After the flag has been unfolded, the National Anthem will be sung by Chelsie Goulart of Lehi, whose husband is a Marine.

Big Betsy was damaged by wind as it was flying in Grove Creek Canyon near Pleasant Grove on July 4. Flag founder Kyle Fox and his supporters had started a tradition of flying the big flag across the canyon since 2015.

Although the damaged flag is no longer flown, it is still used to honor all soldiers, and first responders who have served our country in special events throughout the state.

Justin Mellor, event organizer, said the flag ceremony will honor all soldiers who have served in any branch of the military as well as first responders, both fire fighters and police officers. “We hope to have as many participants in this event as possible,” Mellor said. “We want to remember all our heroes by participating in this ceremony and honor the lives of those lost who paid the ultimate price in battle.”

When Big Betsy was retired from flying, another flag, “The Major” was constructed to replace it. The Major was named in honor of Major Brent Taylor, the former mayor of Ogden, who lost his life in Afghanistan on Nov. 3, 2018.