SafeUT app allows smartphone access to counselors, other help

By Robert Stevens

Managing Editor

9/4/2019

If you are struggling with a mental health crisis and have no one to talk too, your smartphone is the key to support from professional counselors on a confidential, no-cost platform.

Thanks to the SafeUT smartphone app, even people with little to no support network can get help in a time of need.

The app can be downloaded at the Apple App Store or on Google Play. Simply search for “SafeUT.”

The app, which has been around since 2015, offers text messaging with a crisis counselor, the ability to leave a confidential tip, and, if the user desires, a voice conversation, right from a smartphone.

According to SafeUT officials, in the last year, the app received hundreds of tips and crisis messages. As of early 2018, the ap had been downloaded 33,000 times and used 19,000 times.

SafeUT is designed to help with people struggling with depression, anxiety, loss, grief, bullying and cyberbullying, self-harming behavior, suicidal thoughts, or drug and alcohol problems.

With the app, you have a two-way communication with a SafeUT crisis counselor around the clock with password-protected services. In addition, tips can be submitted with picture and video.

SafeUT also has full Spanish speaking capability.

The SafeUT program was developed with funding from the Utah State Legislature in collaboration with University of Utah Neuropsychiatric Institute, the Utah State Office of Education, the Office of the Attorney General and the Utah Anti-Bullying Coalition.