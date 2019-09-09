Thank you for updating WWII plaque at Ephraim Cemetery

June 20, 2019

Sometimes THANK YOU doesn’t seem like enough, but it is sincerely extended to those responsible for placing the additional names on the WWII plaque in the Ephraim Cemetery.

There were tears shed this Memorial Day 2019 when my father’s name, Vergie L. Wilson, finally appeared on the plaque, after many years, and the names of others will soon be listed.

As the years pass more names, unfortunately, will be added to additional plaques for those who served, with asterisks placed by the names of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. We cannot ever forget these brave men and women. We owe them so much.

Thank You.

Daughters of Vergie L. Wilson