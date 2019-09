Is road work related to election years?

Aug. 8, 2019

It seems curious to me that it’s an election year and suddenly road work is being done in numerous areas around town in Mt. Pleasant.

I wonder, might the issue of lousy roads be something the people are very upset about and that’s making current government a little nervous during this election season?

Perhaps if every year were an election year our roads would be in great shape.

Terri Young

Mt. Pleasant