Bulldogs fall to in away game to undefeated Monticello team 28-8

By James Tilson

Sports Editor

MONTICELLO—Gunnison Valley High School’s football team continued its gauntlet of undefeated 2A teams last week, travelling to Monticello to take on the Buckaroos and falling by the score 28-8.

The Bulldogs re-building effort entered its third week with the team continuing to show improvement. After giving up a quick couple of touchdowns early in the game, the Bulldogs played almost even with the Buckaroos for the remaining three quarters.

“We are improving each week,” said Gunnison Valley Coach Patrick King. “I am very proud of our total effort that got us back into the game in the second half. We also showed that we can get to the QB by sacking him twice, and pressuring him into four interceptions.”

Monticello jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, as the Bulldog offense struggled to get going early. But the Bulldogs began to assert themselves on the offensive and defensive lines in the second quarter. Monticello managed another score late in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs answered with their own drive that went all the way to the 1-foot line before freshman quarterback Jon Willden was tackled to end the half.

“Jon Willden played just fine in his first start at varsity quarterback,” said King. The failed drive before the half gave the Bulldogs momentum going into the second half, and they began to control the line of scrimmage.

The Bulldogs scored a safety and a touchdown in the third quarter to start to climb back in the game. But they couldn’t find the end zone for the rest of the night. Monticello was able to tack on one more score late in the fourth quarter to make it 28-8.

The Bulldogs return home this week to face the Rich High School Rebels, who have lost both of their games 40-0. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.