Bulldogs emphasize patriotism for homecoming

By Suzanne Dean

Publisher

9/12/2019

GUNNISON—Gunnison Valley High School has a patriotic theme for its homecoming this week.

The theme is: “Party in the U.S.A.: Home of the Bulldogs and the brave.”

“Student body officers chose this theme because they felt there is not a better way to unite a school, community, neighbors and friends than by being patriotic and showing our pride like true Americans,” said Melissa Judy, student body advisor.

Another situation is uniting students right now, Judy said. Jackson Hill, student body vice president, is fighting an aggressive tumor requiring multiple surgeries, long hospital stays and radiation.

So at a “Manly Man” volleyball game Tuesday, a large contingent of the student body showed up, and students in the front row held a sign that said, “Fighting with Jacko.”

The overall homecoming celebration got started last Friday, Sept. 9, when students tie-dyed T-shirts red, white and blue during advisory periods and after school.

An assembly to present the homecoming royalty was held Monday. Mitchell Sorensen and Kelsey Hansen were named king and queen. Janzen Keisel and Sara Blackham were chosen as prince and princess. The duke and duchess will be Jack Hansen and Janie Anderson. The count and countess are Xander Spraycar and Mattison Wanner.

On Tuesday, students dressed Americana style. On Wednesday, the dress was “stars and stripes.” On Thursday, students are wearing camouflage clothes, while Friday is scheduled to be a “dress-up day,” in which students will wear school colors.

On Wednesday evening, there was a powder puff football game featuring female players, and a red, white and blue stomp at the stadium. Students wore their tie-dyed T-shirts to the stomp.

That night, some students climbed the “G Hill” to put lights around the “G” letter on the mountain.

A big part of Friday will be devoted to activities, with a pep assembly at 10:30 a.m., lunch on the football field, a parade down Main Street in Gunnison at 3 p.m., a tailgate party at 6 p.m. at the football field, and the homecoming football game against Rich High School at 7 p.m.