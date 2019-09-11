Inside our Schools

Gunnison Valley High School

The first quarter ends next Wednesday, Sept. 18. There will be no school on Monday Sept. 23. Parent-teacher conferences will begin at 2 p.m. that day.

Gunnison Valley Elementary School

The deadline for nominations for two parent spots on the Gunnison Valley Elementary Community Council is Sept. 18. You can nominate yourself or another parent by calling 528-7880.

Gunnison Valley Middle School

Students have been participating in auditions this week for the school play, “Mary Poppins,” which will be performed the second week of November with Laura Barlow as director.

Auditions were held Wednesday and Thursday of this week, with call-backs on Friday.

Parent-teacher conferences will be held Monday, Sept. 23 beginning at 9 a.m. There will be no school that day.

Ephraim Elementary School

The STAR reading program needs volunteers who can tutor a child twice a week for 30 minutes per session. The school seeks volunteers who display a positive attitude toward reading and school in general.

To sign up, email Miranda Taylor at miranda.taylor@ssanpete.org or call her at (801) 413-4369.

Fairview Elementary

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, White Raven Studio will be at the school throughout the day to take school pictures.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the Sanpete County 4H program will stage a Family Fun Night for families whose children attend the 4H after school program. The fun night runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and includes dinner.

North Sanpete High School

Homecoming week starts Monday, Sept. 16 with the theme, “Look up, reach out, rise together.”

Students will paint windows on businesses on Monday.

Special costuming is recommended on Monday through Thursday.

Monday is “Hat Day, where students wear hats of their choice.”

Tuesday is ” Tacky Tourist Day”.

Wednesday is ” Fake an Injury Day”.

Thursday is “Fake Mustache Day”.

On Friday, there’s an assembly at the school and parade is downtown in Mt. Pleasant.

The homecoming football game against American Leadership Academy is that night at 7:30.