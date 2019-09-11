Michael Dee Pearson

Michael Dee Pearson was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on Nov. 26, 1950 to Earl Matthew and Ada Larae Thayer Pearson. He passed away on Sept. 3, 2019 at his home in Sterling, Utah.

Michael enjoyed spending time with his three siblings, and playing baseball and football. He graduated from Granger High School in 1969. He joined the Marine Corp in 1969 and studied microwave communication during the Vietnam War. He was honorable discharged in 1972.

His love for football took him into coaching. He mentored several high school and junior college players. His dedication to the Patriots was unwavering.

Mentoring on the football field led to mentoring in the classroom. He enjoyed helping students learns exciting ways to understand math. His unique and contagious smile encouraged students to keep trying.

In 2005 Michael met his sweetheart Gina. Together they enjoyed going on road trips, spending time on their porch and visiting Disneyland. Who knew that Tinkerbell and Grumpy could fall in love? One of their first dates, Michael invited Gina on a moped ride. They enjoyed lots of rides on his Harley.

Michael’s legacy includes seven children; seven step-children; many grandkids and a few great-grandkids, who all affectionately call him “Grumpa”.

The family would like to thank all of the medical professionals and friends who helped care for Michael.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Sterling LDS Ward Chapel.

Burial with military honors accorded by the Manti American Legion Post #31 was in the Sterling Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

