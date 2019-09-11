Bryce W. Floyd

Bryce W. Floyd, 25, of Mayfield, Utah, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019. Bryce slipped through mortality in his sleep due to complications with Lyme disease.

The son of Wesley and Barbara (Petersen) Floyd, Bryce was born on Aug. 15, 1994 on the island of Puerto Rico. He spent most of his growing up years in Washington State where he loved to spend time outdoors. He also lived in Honduras, Nevada, and Utah.

Bryce was a beloved son and committed friend who taught all he met about positivity, happiness, and endurance. Bryce contracted Lyme disease at a young age, and suffered long years through his illness with quiet dignity and without complaint.

He had a gift of remaining positive, of always trying to smile, and of focusing on others. His zest for life was contagious. Bryce’s sense of humor brought joy to everyone’s lives. He always found strength to play with his niece and nephews. Bryce was tall in body and in spirit. Bryce attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bryce is survived by his parents: Wesley and Barbara (Petersen) Floyd, his siblings; Jessica (Nick) Berejkoff, Addison (Marie) Floyd and Sydnee (Mike) Burr; his nephews Konstantin, Valentin, Dmitry, Sasha, Ben, and his niece Maren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Mayfield Ward Chapel. Friends may call prior to services at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Mayfield Cemetery.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.

We will cherish the memories of our baby brother forever, and are grateful for the lessons he taught us, and the charity he so freely shared.