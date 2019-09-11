Sanpete Valley Singers tune up for 2019 season

The Sanpete Valley Singers community choir will start rehearsals for their 2019 Christmas season on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Mt. Pleasant Stake Center (Yellow Church), 300 S. State Street in Mt. Pleasant at 4 p.m.

Started in 2001 by choir president, Steven J. Clark, this Christmas season marks the group’s 18th year of bringing beautiful Christmas music not just to Sanpete Valley, but beyond. “We are a performance oriented choir,” Clark says. The choir typically performs five concerts during the season. The choir will start out in Mt. Pleasant, Fountain Green and the Gunnison State Prison and conclude with two performances in one night at Temple Square.

Clark served as founder and director until 2016, when he turned directing duties over to Dr. Roy Ellefsen, a man very well known in music circles for his 30 plus years as music teacher at North Sanpete High School and at Snow College. Clark is now assistant director and choir president.

This year will debut accompanist Allison Bradley of Fountain Green. “She’s enormously talented and will be a great asset to our group,” Clark says. He also wanted to welcome Angela Marx Thompson as committee chairperson. Angela has been a member for a number of years and is recognized as the choir’s very talented flautist.

The Choir is a true community choir in every sense, with membership open to all. “We neither ask nor consider a member’s religious preference,” Clark says. “If you can sing, we want you.”

If anyone has questions, Clark invites them to contact him at 262-0358. The choir is a non-profit organization and is actively seeking donations.