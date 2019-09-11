Write-ins added to some ballots, other elections cancelled

By Robert Stevens

Managing Editor

9/12/2019

The addition of several write-in candidates has changed the landscape of the upcoming municipal elections.

The most significant shift in the upcoming election is the addition of three write-in candidates in Ephraim City. This now makes a total of six candidates vying for three open four-year council seats.

The first write-in candidate is Tyler Alder, a current councilmember who did not put his hat in the ring at the outset of the election, but ultimately became a write-in to compete for re-election for his current council seat.

The next write-in for Ephraim is former councilman Alma Lund.

Finally, Robert Nielson rounds out the Ephraim write-ins. Nielson is currently an interim

councilmember who was appointed to temporarily fill the seat of John Scott, who was elevated from city council to mayor by appointment after former mayor Richard Squire moved on.

One Ephraim write-in candidate, Heath Petersen, dropped out of the running.

In Mt. Pleasant, the election for mayor between incumbent Dan Anderson and challenger David Brown has been complicated with the addition of write-in candidate Michael Olsen.

In Sterling Town the addition of Kim Killpack will make three in the running for a four-year council seat.

Wales and Mayfield have both canceled their elections since the candidates are unopposed and the deadline for write-ins is now past.