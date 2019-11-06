Gunnison Bulldogs fall to No. Summit Braves, 41-8

By James Tilson

Sports editor

9-26-2019

COALVILLE—A very physical and demanding first half of the football season finally took its toll on the Gunnison Valley High School football team last week, as the Bulldogs fell to the North Summit Braves 41-8.

What started out as a small roster to begin with has dealt with injuries throughout the season. “We are playing every kid on our roster to some degree,” said Bulldog Coach Patrick King.

The attrition appeared to take its effect on the team when it travelled to Coalville last Friday night. The Bulldogs appeared out of sorts from the beginning, and could not play the stingy defense they have become known for this season.

North Summit scored a touchdown on five of its first six possessions, while the Bulldogs fumbled the ball on their first possession, and committed drive-killing penalties on two of its next three possessions.

King said he would be giving the team extra rest this week in order to catch their breath and get ready for the Duchesne Eagles. “We are taking some extra efforts to heal up this week after a very physical first half to the season,” said King. “Duchesne is very tough and we will need to play our best football to compete with them.”

King did say some help is on the way for his troops. “Koler Judvigson and Vlad Cruz return to full strength, while Parker Judy is now running in practice.”

Gunnison Valley hosts Duchesne on Friday night; kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.