Verla McArthur Smyth

Verla McArthur Smyth, our beloved wife, mother, granny, aunt, sister and friend, left this life in Washington D.C. and returned to her Heavenly Father on Nov. 1, 2019, just short of her 57th birthday.

She was born Nov. 10, 1962, in Mt. Pleasant, to Bryan R and LeOra D Peterson McArthur. She was the eighth of nine children and grew up in Manti. Verla married David Smyth on May 27, 1988, in the Manti Temple and had three children; Andrea, Jillian and Gavin.

Verla graduated from Manti High School in 1981. She served an LDS mission in Hong Kong and participated in the BYU study abroad program in Nanking, China. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in nursing and asian studies from BYU.

The two things Verla was most passionate about in life were her family and faith. She took great pride in her cooking and loved having everyone over for Sunday dinners. She loved spending time with her family and friends, supporting David and Gavin in their rugby careers, doing projects and sometimes completing them around the house, keeping up on family genealogy and always taking every chance she had to be the babysitter. She also found great joy in her job as a nurse and loved the people she worked with at Revere Health.

Verla is survived by her husband: David, her three children: Andrea (Chandler Wride), Jillian (Michael Draper) and Gavin, one grandson: Lucas, siblings: Guy (Marilyn) McArthur, Kay (Dale Henningson), LeAnna (Jack Johansen), Patsy (Steve Nielson), and Leslie (Kelly Roberts); mother-in-law: Heather Smyth, and David’s siblings: Stephen (Stacey), Lloyd (Diane) and Iilona (Shayne Neilson). She is preceded in death by her parents: Bryan and LeOra, her three brothers: Roger, Lynn, and Kelly, and her father-in-law: Robert Smyth.

Services for Verla were held Saturday, Nov. 9. She was laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery.