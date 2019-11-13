Charles B. Jackson

It was Saturday night, Nov. 9, 2019 and Charles B. Jackson (Charlie), 87 years young, decided he had enough of earthly life. He passed suddenly to rejoin his beloved Maggie (his wife of 60 years) and baby daughter Marilyn. Charles was born in 1932.

Because of his faith in Jesus Christ and the great plan of happiness he is also reunited with his parents, John Bryan and Velma Olive Robison Jackson, and sisters Eileen and Beverly (Reed).

He is survived by his siblings Shirley (Stott), Joseph (Sherry), Steven (Pat), Jim (Sherry); his children: Charles Jr. (Kathe), Cindy Jackson, and Julia Wyman (Steve); and by 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He lived a full and wonderful life with an appetite to read and a gift to write. He graduated from Millard High School in 1950 and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. He attended BAC in Cedar City and then Utah State with scholarships in track and field, graduating with a CPA degree. Somewhere in the middle he served as Captain in the Air Force Reserves.

After life as an accountant, he worked professionally as a TPA executive, earning ERISA and CEBS degrees. It can be said of Charlie that he epitomized living a joyful life full of family, friends, and a few pranks here and there. He traveled the world many times.

It can be said that “nobody was a stranger to him, just a friend he hadn’t met.” He lived with an attitude of gratitude for all that he had and encouraged others to never give up on pursuing their dreams. His love for Fairview and the Sanpete Valley was second only to his love for sweet Maggie.

Charlie’s life will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Fairview 1st Ward at noon with viewing from 10-11:30 a.m. A viewing the night before from 6-8 p.m. will be at the Rasmussen Mortuary, 96 North, 100 West, Mt. Pleasant. Online condolence at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.