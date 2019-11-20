Badger volleyball team ranked fourth going into national tournament

By James Tilson

Sports editor

11-21-2019

EPHRAIM—Snow College’s volleyball team earned the No. 4 seed in the NJCAA National Championship Tournament in Hutchison, Kan., this week.

The Badger volleyball team enjoyed a historic, record-setting season this year. Their overall record was 32-2, which was the most wins in a single season in school history, and included a 10-0 conference record. The No. 4 seed for the national tournament is also the highest in school history.

“We are extremely honored to represent Snow College and our region at the National Championships,” said Snow Coach Jeff Reynolds. “It really is an honor to be sharing the national stage with so many amazing teams. This is a solid field – from No. 1 to No. 16, they are all solid programs. It is going to be an awesome experience, and a great challenge at the same time—a challenge our team is looking forward to.”

In their first game, Snow will face the No. 13 seed Northeastern Junior College. This will be the second meeting between the schools, Snow won the first meeting 3-0. Snow will play on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. If they should win, they will play their quarterfinal matchup right away on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m.

The championship semifinals will be held on Friday, and the finals on Saturday.