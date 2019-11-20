Wasatch partnering with Toys for Tots by hosting volleyball tournament

11-21-2019

MT. PLEASANT—The Wasatch Academy has partnered with Toys of Tots to raise funds for needy families this year and will be hosting a volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 30.

For the third consecutive year, Shelby Eliason, Wasatch Academy girls’ volleyball coach, is spearheading the fundraiser.

However, this year, Eliason is presenting a new community challenge and increasing the competition level by joining with Dusty Heist-Levine in the Wasatch Academy Office of Philanthropy.

This family-friendly event invites the community to get involved, have fun and share in some good old small town volleyball rivalry. All donations, including team registration fees, go to support families in need.

In addition, Wasatch Academy has partnered with Toys for Tots and is asking community members to bring a toy for children who would not otherwise receive any toys on Christmas.

“It’s so important for families in the community to feel the love of the people around them to help them get through tough times,” Eliason said. “It’s a humbling experience and gives you a little push to keep going, knowing that people care.”

For Wasatch Academy, this event is an opportunity to demonstrate to the students what it means to stand behind one another. “Wasatch Academy is committed to instilling within our students the value of kindness, their responsibility to their fellow man and a desire to be a positive impact in their communities,” said Heist-Levine.

Currently, Eliason is hard at work putting together the tournament bracket. She is accepting team registrations now through Nov. 27. The cost per team to compete in the Tips for Santa Tournament is $100 for six players (minimum). The tournament features four games per team, prizes for the winners, a $5 breakfast option and great entertainment.

The public is welcome to cheer on their favorite locals during the free event. The tournament will be held at Wasatch Academy’s Multipurpose Gym, 220 S. 200 West in Mt. Pleasant. The tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. For those that are unable to attend but would like to show their support, please text WASATCHGIVES to 243725 to support the Tips for Santa fundraiser.

For more information, contact shelby.eliason@wasatchacademy.org.