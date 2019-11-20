Theme of ‘Look Within’ expressed in Ephraim Elementary Reflections entries

By Danna Long

Staff writer

11-21-2019

EPHRAIM—The Ephraim Elementary School PTA displayed entries and announced winners it its Reflections contest on Oct. 30.

The PTA Reflections program is a chance for students to express their creativity through visual arts, literature, dance, music composition and photography. Twenty-seven students participated.

This year’s theme, “Look Within,” inspired the students to create entries with titles such as “Mirror,” “Happiness,” “Looking Within,” and many more.

Erika Saxey, PTA Reflections chair, said participants took advantage of the competition “to apply and heighten their imaginations.”

Many of the pieces will go on to the regional Reflections contest.

In the Primary Division (grades K-2), winners of excellence awards were John Everitt, kindergarten, “Mirror;” Harvey Chaney, second grade, “Nature;” Draco Stevens, second grade, “Beauty.”

Winner of a merit award in the primary division was Lucy Saxey, second grade, “Within a Tulip.”

In the Intermediate Division (grades 3-5), winners of excellence awards were Adelie Douglas, third grade, “Ben Ten Fights Villains;” Hades Garcilazo, fourth grade, “Skeletons;” Clara Hales, fifth grade, “You Are Amazing;” Ellian Crouch, fifth grade, “Roy’s Means Family;” Aspen Tui, fifth grade, “New Friend.”

Winners of merit awards in the primary division were Isaac Wallace, fourth grade, “Seeker;” Ella Thompson, fifth grade, “Amazing Nature;” Avery Th