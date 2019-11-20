Hundreds support Olson family at fundraiser

By Lloyd Call

Associate publisher

11-21-2019

Volunteers served a delicious roast been dinner to everyone who attended, and dozens of items were bid on at a silent auction, as well as many raffle items were sold.

Olson was diagnosed with a stage-4 brain tumor in June, and following surgery, she has undergone a rigorous regimen of radiation and chemotherapy. The fundraiser was to help with the family’s medical bills.

Many people came to offer support:

Kris Jorgensen said, “We just wanted to help raise funds for Amber, for this good cause.”

Tim Miller said, “We want to support this awesome family. We love having them in our community.

Bill Mickelson said, “We want to do something that will help the family, and especially the kids, and also for the great food.”

Dave Peterson said “We came for the good fun, food, and to help the community support this good family.”

Michael Blair said, “We love the Alders [Amber’s brother who lives in Sterling] and are happy to help the family.” Blair also had a daughter who died 17 years ago from cancer.

Garry Bringhurst said, “I wanted to be obedient and come support the family.”

Nancy Bean said, “I looked forward to pop in some money and enjoy some good food and good company.”