Manti couple arrested after their 5-year-old son tests positive for meth

11-21-2019

MANTI—A Manti couple has been arrested and booked into jail after a 5-year-old boy who was in their care tested positive for methamphetamine.

The Department of Child and Family Services called police after the boy tested positive for meth and the suspects were arrested Nov. 13.

Joshua Lynn Seely, 31, and Lyssa Ann Seely, 34, both from Manti, were each charged with a third-degree felony for causing a child to be exposed to a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B misdemeanor.

Joshua was convicted of exposing a child to a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, on Sept. 23 and he was sentenced to 30 days of home confinement and 18 months of probation.

The child was likely being tested as a condition of Joshua’s probation, said Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels. After the boy tested positive, DCFS called the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, who arrested the couple.

The court filings in this case are in the preliminary stages and a court date for the suspects will be set in the near future. Daniels said the paperwork just crossed his desk, but these kinds of cases will be taken very seriously.