Gunnison track star Jade Wimmer signs letter to attend Colorado Mesa

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

11-28-2019

GUNNISON—Gunnison Valley High is celebrating the strides of one of their student-athletes.

Gunnison track prodigy Jade Wimmer signed a National Letter of Intent to run track for Colorado Mesa University (CMU), where she received a full scholarship, on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Hundreds of fellow students crammed into the commons room at the high school to celebrate with her.

“CMU checked all the boxes I was looking for in a university,” Wimmer said. “They have good academics, incredible sports facilities and outstanding coaches. CMU takes track and field very seriously; in fact they are building a brand-new track facility, and it will be finished by the time I get there in 2020!”

Wimmer has won back-to-back high school state championships, and is aiming for a third this spri

ng.

Shortly before Wimmer’s signing ceremony, she revealed to the whole school the university she had chosen. She had kept it a secret until the day of signing, and handed out cupcakes to her schoolmates made with the colors and flags of all the colleges that had been courting her for her athletic abilities. After passing out cupcakes, she lifted the cupcake with the CMU colors and unzipped her hooded sweatshirt to reveal she was wearing a CMU t-shirt underneath.Gunnison track star, Jade Wimmer shouts in celebration after revealing which university she chose.

She and her parents had visited seven different universities, representing five different states (California, Idaho, Colorado, Arizona and Utah) all interested in signing her, before she settled on CMU. Her father, Carl, who is also her track coach said, “Jade received some good offers from different track programs, but to quote The Godfather, CMU ‘made her an offer she couldn’t refuse.’”

Wimmer said she chose the school based on how serious they were about track and field.

“I would like to compete for a national title someday, so it was important that the track program was a priority to the school,” she said. “I wanted coaches who were serious about developing athletes; Colorado Mesa University has all that I am looking for and more.”

Wimmer has a lot of gratitude for those in her life who have helped her to get this far.

“I have the greatest teammates ever,” she said. “They work so hard and help me be a better person. My parents are without a doubt my biggest supporters, I would never be where I am today without them. From my dad coaching me and my mom working tirelessly to make sure I have whatever I need, my mom and dad really are the best.”

Finally, Jade credits God for the blessings in her life, saying, “Every blessing I have, every ability and talent I have, they all come from a mighty and sovereign God who loves me. If I do my best, I know it brings Him glory and that is how I want to live my life