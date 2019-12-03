Lady Hawks destroyed, 57-5, against Carbon powerhouse

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

11-28-2019

MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete girls’ hoops showed one very evident truth last Tuesday—they have a lot of work to do.

The Lady Hawks were effectively run off their own court by visiting powerhouse Carbon and fell, 57-5, to the Lady Dinos. North Sanpete had only one scorer as senior Sarah Oldroyd scored all 5 points for the team.

Carbon held the Lady Hawks completely scoreless in the first quarter of play, going up 18-0. After the first half, the Lady Dinos had a 32-2 lead.

North Sanpete was outscored 15-1 in the third quarter before Carbon hit the brakes and only outscored them 10-2 in the final period.

North Sanpete struggled in nearly every facet of the game as Carbon managed to get 29 steals in the game and only fouled 12 times. North Sanpete senior Eryn Briggs, despite not showing up on the scoreboard, contributed two rebounds and three steals, while Oldroyd also had seven rebounds.

North Sanpete was handed their worst loss under Coach Taylor Christensen. Prior to Christensen’s tenure, the Lady Hawks lost multiple games by 50 points or more in their winless 2017-18 campaign. The 5-point score was the lowest point total for North Sanpete since before 2000.

North Sanpete continued their season with a road trip to Gunnison Valley last Tuesday after press time. They will host Altamont this coming Tuesday.