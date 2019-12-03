Lady Bulldogs cruise past ALA with 48-35 victory

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

141-28-2019

SPANISH FORK—Gunnison girls’ hoops got off to a great start last week with a win over 3A American Leadership, 48-35.

Thanks to a dominant first half, the youthful Lady Bulldogs claimed the victory with two players scoring in double figures. Seniors Kaylee Kyreng and Berkeley Peterson scored 13 points and 12 points, respectively, and Peterson added 11 rebounds to start her senior season off with an impressive double-double. Sophomore Kennedi Knudsen contributed eight points and 11 rebounds.

“It was a great first game,” Coach Melissa Sorensen said. “We were able to get everyone a few minutes during the game. Each girl played extremely hard and contributed to the win. It is nice to get the first game under our belts so the coaching staff can see where we need to focus for the next few practices. I look forward to seeing the players continue to work hard and improve each week.”

Gunnison came out firing for an impressive first quarter against the home team, scoring 18 points and getting an early 8-point lead.

The Lady Bulldogs pushed their lead out to 15 by halftime, leading 31-16 after closing the half on a 3-pointer.

After halftime, Gunnison continued to pour it on and led by 20 points before ALA got their first points of the second half. From there, the Lady Bulldogs earned most of their points at the free throw line, including a 5-0 run of all foul shots.

The Lady Eagles outscored Gunnison 7-5 in the fourth quarter.

Gunnison started their season with a win for the third straight year and their fourth win in two seasons over a 3A squad.

The Lady Bulldogs continue their season with a road game at Delta after they played North Sanpete in their home opener after press time last Tuesday.