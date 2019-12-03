Hawks come back to beat Grand, 62-59

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

11-28-2019

SALT LAKE CITY—North Sanpete boys’ basketball team took a trip to the big city and grabbed a solid win while they were there.

The Hawks took a big step in erasing the tarnish of last season with a comeback win over Grand County, 62-59, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake. They claimed the win even without the assistance of starter senior Scott Hatch, who was out of the game for undisclosed reasons.

Instead, sophomore newcomer Tyrel Morley stepped up in a big way for the Hawks, scoring 23 points on 7-14 shooting, all of his makes coming from the perimeter. North Sanpete shot 52 percent from the 3-point line for the game, thanks in large part to Morley.

Junior Landon Milne also contributed 10 points for the Hawks.

North Sanpete was down early at the end of the first quarter 20-12, but they traded baskets with Grand in the second quarter to have a seven-point deficit at halftime, 37-30.

In the second half, North Sanpete began to mount a slow-burning comeback and outscored the Red Devils by six in the third quarter and four in the fourth quarter to claim the win.

The Hawks overcame a massive disadvantage in free-throw opportunities for the win as Grand took 40 shots from the foul line and made 24 of them, while North Sanpete only got six free-throw attempts.

North Sanpete won their season opener for the fourth time in five years and broke a three-game losing streak to Grand.

The Hawks continued their season last Tuesday with a game against South Sevier after press time and will play Carbon at home next Wednesday.