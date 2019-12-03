Manti financial report shows revenues, expenses on course

By Suzanne Dean

Publisher

11-28-2019

MANTI—A financial report on the first quarter of the fiscal year showed Manti City revenue and expenses are about where they should be.

The report covering July through September was presented at Manti City Council meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20.

With one-fourth of the year gone, the city had collected about 23 percent of the general fund revenues projected in its 2019-20 budget. Revenue year was $530,500 out of about $2.29 million for the budget year as a whole.

During the first quarter, the city spent 22 percent of its budget, or $507,225. Revenue exceeded expenditures in the first quarter by $23,281.

The report covered city government activities such as public safety, fire protection, roads, waste collection and parks. It did not include the water and power departments, which are funded from customer payments and have their own separate budgets.

City Manager Kent Barton mentioned that the city swimming pool is nearly 12 years old and will need to be resurfaced in the next few years. Financially, “our pool does as well as we expected,” he said.

Barton also reported that the Utah Department of Workforce Service had renewed its lease of office space in the Manti City Complex for another five years.

The Manti City Complex is a city-owned building on the east side of Main Street across from the city building. Three state agencies have space in the building.

In an interview, Barton said the 20-year-old building is now paid off. While the city has put money into maintenance, including replacing the heating and air conditioning systems, paint and carpet, the complex is a big benefit to Manti City.

“This building is contributing to the general fund. It’s not a draw on the city’s budget,” he said.

On another issue, Councilwoman Mary Wintch asked if anything had been done in response to a council discussion a few months back about ATVs speeding along city streets.

She said she had encountered two side-by-side traveling abreast along one street and going dangerously fast.

Barton said he had met with the sheriff following the discussion. The sheriff had offered to hold a public meeting about ATV issues if the council desired.

“We have 600 blocks in town, and it’s hard to catch them [ATVs that are speeding] as it happens,” he said.