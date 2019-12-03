Week ahead filled with cheer as towns, college stage holiday events

11-28-2019

The Christmas spirit will be coming to Sanpete County early this year, because many of the festivities, including all of Snow College’s Christmas concerts, are being held the week after Thanksgiving.

Snow College is planning on three inspiring Christmas events in a row in the first week of December. The Holiday Musical Spectacular will be sure to put you in the mood for Christmas. The choir and orchestra will join with a wonderful folk-rock singer and guitarist to provide an awesome concert, said Sherry Nieslen, fine arts administrator. The special guest is Jonatha Brooke, who has performed at Snow College before. She is a Massachusetts-born singer-songwriter whose songs have earned world-wide acclaim and been featured in film and on television.

The Horne School of Music will present the Holiday Music Spectacular on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 in the Jorgensen Concert Hall. Ticket are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and youth and $30 per family. It is sponsored by the Cache Valley Bank. For tickets, please visit www.snow.edu/music.

Another Christmas favorite, Handel’s Messiah, will be performed a couple of days later. Snow’s Horne School of Music and the Central Utah Master Chorale present the 85th annual performance of Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 8 and 9 at 7: 30 p.m. in the Jorgensen Concert Hall. Special guests Alisa Larsen, Brian Stucki, Aubrey Adams-MacMillian and Christopher Clayton will perform as soloists. The concert is free.

Snow’s Theatre Department is putting on a beloved musical, The Miracle of 34th Street, which is sure to melt even the most cynical of hearts. The musical radio play will be held on Dec. 4 -7 in the Kim Christison Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and youth.

Ephraim City is also getting an early jump on the season. The city is holding its annual Christmas light parade on Saturday Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. The parade starts on Main Street and ends at the Greenwood Center, where children can visit with Santa and have hot chocolate and cookies. A red, white and green Christmas fireworks show will cap off the evening at the Ephraim Sports Complex.

The Co-op in Ephraim will also be holding its annual nativity display, beginning Saturday, Dec. 7 and ending Monday, Dec. 9. The Co-op will also be hosting the 3rd Annual Feast of Santa Lucia on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. The event features Scandinavian smorgasbord, the Santa Lucia procession, music and a program. Seating is limited to 100 and the cost is $30. Tickets may be purchased at the Co-Op.

Gunnison City is also getting a head start on the season and is planning its big celebration just two days after Thanksgiving. Santa will make an appearance at the Santa Fun Run on Nov. 30. Check in is at 9:15 a.m. at the Clock Tower and the race begins at 10 a.m. Proceeds support Gunnison Valley Sub for Santa. The Casino Star Theatre will host a free movie, “The Grinch” at noon and 2 p.m. Activities at the Legacy Plaza feature the lighting of the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. And the annual light parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Following the parade, Santa will visit with the children at the Gunnison Fire Station. There will be free hot chocolate and doughnuts for everyone.

Another big Christmas music concert with a western twist, Cowpokes for Christmas will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Casino Star Theatre at 7 p.m. Award-winning cowboy singer/songwriter Brenn Hill and his cowboy poet sidekick Andy Nelson will delight the audience. Tickets are $20 for ages 16 and up and $15 for ages 15 and under and family tickets are $50. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Rasmussen’s Ace Hardware and G.I.C. in Gunnison; Sanpete Messenger in Manti; Kopy Katz in Ephraim; and Burns Saddlery in Salina.

Manti City will hold its Christmas Light Parade at Friday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Following the parade there will be entertainment and food at Manti High School. Santa will also be on hand, so be sure to bring your letters to Santa in a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

In Fairview, the North Bend Entertainers will present “Miracle at the Monty” on Friday, Nov. 29, Saturday, Nov. 30 and Monday, Dec. 2. All performances are at the Fairview Dance Hall at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and children under 12. The Fairview Museum’s annual Christmas Tree Festival is also being held now through Dec. 11.

Fountain Green’s annual live Christmas Nativity will be on display Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21. from 6 to 8 p.m. at 800 W. 400 South. This is a free gift to the community and refreshments will be served. Hayrides will be available from the LDS Church at 151 S. 200 West to the nativity location.

Moroni will hold its annual Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. with Santa making an appearance at 6:30 p.m. The party will be held at the Moroni Stake Center, 82 W. Center Street.

Mt. Pleasant will hold its Old- Fashioned Christmas celebration on Nov. 30 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Main Street with a special visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Mt. Pleasant Elementary School children will perform Christmas carols, with free hot chocolate and cookies, hayrides and games, followed by a fireworks display.

The Spring City Community Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30. Meet at the Community Center at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate and Wassail will be served while listening to the children’s choir usher in the Christmas season. Tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Santa may even put in an appearance to visit with the children.

A merry little Christmas concert, featuring Brian Stucki and Matt Harding will be held at the Spring City Art Gallery beginning with a Pot Luck dinner at 6:30 p.m. with the concert to follow at 7:30 p.m.

The Friends of Historic Spring City will sponsor a candlelight Christmas home tour, featuring restored historic homes decorated for the holidays, on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

During tour hours, a reception will be held at the Spring City Community Center (Old School), 45 S. 100 East, featuring music, hot cider, hayrides and a bonfire. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the community center.