Elaine Mauchley Olsen

Elaine Mauchley Olsen, 88, peacefully passed away at home in Mt. Pleasant, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

Elaine was born on March 5, 1931 in Murray, and was the daughter of Hyrum Mauchley and Amanda Rosella Cole. She graduated from Granite High School in 1949. Elaine married her high school sweetheart, Chad Frank Olsen in the Salt Lake City Temple on Nov. 4, 1949. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary together this year.

They were blessed with nine children; Reed (Chris) Olsen, Jennie (Nolan) Phillips, Laraine (Craig) Phillips, Joy (Mike) Wahlin, James (Juliann) Olsen, Kerrie (Brett) Curtis, Becky (Al Jim) Reese, Heidi (Doug) Ross, and David (Sauna) Olsen. She has also been blessed with 37 grandchildren and their spouses and 70 great-grandchildren, with more on the way.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, brother Arvil Mauchley, sister Wanda Dalton and a great-granddaughter, Saibrynn Hamblin.

Elaine was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in the Primary, Relief Society and other callings throughout her life. Elaine and Chad served a full-time mission in Armenia. She also served as a temple worker in the Jordan River Temple and enjoyed providing service to all. Elaine was a member of TOPS club for many years and served as a chapter president for a term.

Elaine was happiest when she was with her family. Her children and grandchildren have been blessed by her loving spirit and joyful outlook on life. Seldom had a day gone by when she was not on the phone with one or more of her family members always concerned for their needs.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Stake Center, 300 S. State Street (yellow building). Viewing will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Stake Center. There will also be a viewing Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the same location.

Interment in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. Online condolence at www.rasmussenmortuary.com