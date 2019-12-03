Carlos LeRoy Jensen

Carlos LeRoy Jensen, 74, passed away Nov. 23, 2019 in St. George.

He was born Oct. 1, 1945 in Clawson, Utah to Peter Moroni and Edna May Foote Burgess Jensen. He married Illa May Woolsey, March 13, 1971 in Ely, Nevada. The marriage was solemnized in the Manti Temple Nov. 4, 1995.

Carlos served in the Navy on the U.S.S. Midway and the U.S.S. Enterprise. He was a devoted husband, father, uncle and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing, camping, and exploring. Carlos made old-fashioned black powder horns as a hobby and used them in the muzzle loader hunts.

Carlos is survived by his wife; children: Johnathan Carlos (Katti) Jensen, Fillmore; Mathew Codi (Mandy) Jensen, Washington City; Jennifer May (Fernando) Laracuente, Miami, Florida; Mary Jessica Jensen, Richfield; grandsons: Hayden Michael Jensen and Caleb Aiden Laracuente.

Preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Raymond Burgess, James Ivo Burgess, Kenneth Burgess, Lars Rue Vaughn Jensen, June Jensen, Peter Maynard Jensen, Nellie Burgess Noe.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Richfield 6th Ward Chapel, 200 East Center. Friends may call Monday evening at the Magleby Mortuary in Richfield, from 6-7 p.m. and Tuesday morning at the ward chapel from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Burial will be in the Manti City Cemetery with military honors by the Manti American Legion Post #31 and Navy Honor Guard. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.