Lady Bulldogs power over Lady Hawks with huge 60-29 win

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

12-5-2019

GUNNISON—The Gunnison girls’ basketball team started the season strong with a dominant win over North Sanpete at home, 60-29, last Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs outscored the struggling Lady Hawks in the first three quarters by 38 points en route to the victory. Gunnison seniors Mia Van Dyke and Rian Christensen each scored 11 points to lead the team in scoring, but North Sanpete senior Sarah Oldroyd led the game with 14 points.

Gunnison senior Kaylee Dyreng recorded an impressive 10 assists while sophomore Kennedi Knudsen led with eight rebounds. The Lady Bulldogs made seven 3-pointers.

In front of a crowd of roughly 100, the Lady Hawks, already down 37-9 at halftime, started to form an offense with two quick buckets in the third, but they couldn’t stop Gunnison from widening their lead by another 10 points by the end of the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, North Sanpete put some quick points on the board again to make it 52-18 in Gunnison’s favor before the Bulldogs rattled off another run. A 3-pointer from senior Berkley Peterson made it a 40-point game before the Hawks whittled it down slightly.

North Sanpete struggled to make shots of any kind, an evident issue so far this season, but they particularly struggled with foul shots, shooting 3-11 from the charity stripe.

Gunnison had nine scorers overall and moved to 2-0 for the second consecutive year.

The Lady Bulldogs continued their season with a road game against Delta after press time last Tuesday and are the road today to face Draper APA before returning to host South Sevier next Tuesday.

North Sanpete played Altamont last Tuesday after press time in a game that was featured on CentraCom Channel 10. They continue their season with two very winnable games, hosting Parowan tonight at 7 p.m. before hosting Piute on Friday.