North Sanpete Middle School promoting fitness programs

12-5-2019

MORONI—The Physical Education Department at North Sanpete Middle School has been particularly active this year promoting student, faculty and staff nutrition and physical activity.

Wendle Roberts, who has been at the school for 18 years, built a new sand volleyball court bordered by a new rock wall.

Katie Hopkins, who is in her third year at the middle school, applied for and was awarded a $3,900 grant by Fuel Up to Play 60 (FUT60), a joint program of the National Football League and National Dairy Council.

The money is being used to offer students physical activity options during lunch and after school. The school also received a flag football kit.

Hopkins is enrolled in a graduate program at the University of Northern Colorado at Greeley. As part of the program, she has implemented a physical education initiative for faculty and staff. Each month, faculty and staff take 45 minutes playing games such as pickleball, badminton, ping pong and volleyball.

Presently, the school needs a good ping pong table. Hopkins has been raising money on donorschoose.org. As of Nov. 25, the campaign needed $813. Donations are being accepted through Saturday.

On Oct. 30, Roberts and Hopkins accompanied 12 students to and FUT60/ Dairy Council event at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah called the “Power Your Passion Challenge.”

They competed with teams from other schools preparing a pitch and display promoting healthier eating at their schools.

“Students did a great job being creative and working together,” Principal Odee Hansen reported. “…North Sanpete Middle School showed great effort and represented Sanpete well.”