Max JaDean Ericksen

Max JaDean Ericksen, 83, of Ephraim, passed away Nov. 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family in Ephraim.

He was born June 18, 1936 in Mt. Pleasant, to Jay Laurence and Betty Jeanne Clive Ericksen. Max joined the Army National Guard of the United States and the Army National Guard of Utah in Oct. 7, 1953 until Feb. 16, 1956 and then joined the US Navy on March 14, 1956 until Oct. 6, 1961. He was in foreign sea service in Bermuda, B.W.I., Little Creek, Virginia and Sea Enroute Toulon, France.

While in Bermuda he was on the USS Osberg (DE-538) and on the USS Shadwell (LSD-15) when in Virginia and France. His highest rank while in the reserves was PFC E-3. While on ships he was a machinist’s mate second class USNR R. After he was discharged he married his sweetheart, Sherry Gay Moosman on Aug. 31, 1962 in Junction. She was his whole world.

Marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on June 29, 1971. Max was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many calling including High Priest group leader. He loved serving in the Manti Temple.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Ericksen, Ephraim; children: Teresa (Paul) Newsome, West Valley; Jay Dean Ericksen, Pocatello, Idaho; Robert Ericksen, Pueblo, Colorado; Betty (David) English, Holladay; Clark (Leslie) Ericksen, West Valley City; siblings: Marie Howell, Ephraim; Larry Ericksen, Arkansas; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and he was a grandfather to a lot of extras.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Jacqueline Kay “Jackie” McGee and Patricia “Patty” Rosalee Peterson; son, Jonathan Wayne Ericksen.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim 7th Ward Chapel (400 East Center Street). Interment was in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery.