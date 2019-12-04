Betty Lue Maylett Metheany Loescher

Betty Lue Maylett Metheany Loescher passed away from complications of a stroke in Reno, Nevada on Nov. 19, 2019.

She was born in Manti on Jan. 21, 1927 to loving parents Edwin and Katie Maylett. Her rural upbringing was spent with her adored siblings Cora, Dick and Fannie. After graduating from high school and junior college she came to San Francisco with her first husband. Moving to San Mateo as a single mother she raised three young boys and provided for the family as a successful executive assistant at PPG Industries. Later in life she met David Loescher and they married. They moved to Tahoe City, Lovelock and Clayton as David finished his teaching career. With both retired they moved to The Villages of San Jose.

Golf, cards, Bocce ball, dinners, travel and several cruises filled their retirement years. Dave passed in 2016 ending the 24 year marriage. With Dave’s passing, Betty’s life revolved around her home and checking in with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by Dave’s children Bridgett, Dave Jr., Mark, Steve and Joe Loescher.

Her sons Bradford, Randy and Craig are thankful for her sacrifice, love, caring and dedication to raising them. Betty is also survived by Maggi Metheany, Julie Metheany and Annie Metheany along with grandchildren Annie Pyle (Adam), Katie Scoville (Chris), Kayla Metheany and Chase Metheany. Great grandchildren include Charlie, Will, Samuel, Logan and Zeplin.

Betty will be laid to rest with her parents in Manti, Utah on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers make a donation to National Museum of the Pacific War; 328 E. Main St.; Fredericksburg, Texas 78624, in memory of Dick Maylett.

