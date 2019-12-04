Rasmussen~Carothers

Tyler Carothers and Kaylee Rasmussen are getting married Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in the Manti Utah Temple, with a reception that evening from 5-7 p.m. at 765 S. 100 East, Ephraim.

Parents of the bride are Rick and Melinda Rasmussen, and grandparents are Clark and Diane Walker and the late Gary and Carolena Rasmussen. The bride is a graduate of Manti High School and is currently attending Dixie State College.

Parents of the groom are Joey and Irma Carothers. The groom is a graduate of Cedar City High School, and the couple will make their home in St. George.

If by some oversight you did not receive an invitation, please consider this as yours.