Mt. Pleasant man running for Congress in district now held by McAdams

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

12-5-2019

MT. PLEASANT—One of Sanpete’s sons is throwing his hat in the ring for Congress.

Carson Jorgensen of Mt. Pleasant has announced his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives, Utah District 2. He will run as a Republican, against incumbent Chris Stewart.

“The government is no longer working for the people, and the average American is no longer being represented,” Jorgensen says, when asked about what made him decide to run.

He also says that his decision to run is based on a desire to help his own generation reassess their priorities.

“I want millennials to see that the old time qualities still mean everything,” he says. “It’s not money power and fame; its honesty, integrity and empathy that make for a good leader.”

Jorgensen grew up on his family farm in Mt. Pleasant, Jorgensen Farms, which his grandfather built from scratch. Now the family runs the farm together, and Jorgensen says his life has helped him discover his desire to be a public servant.

“Everything that I have done has led me to now, to this decision to run for Congress,” he says. I love this country with all my heart. I love everything that it stands for.”

After being raised on the family farm, Jorgensen says he felt a desire to branch out in the world, and eventually opened his own specialty machine shop, Skyline Bit and Spur.

After exploring the power of social media to help advertise his business, Jorgensen says he learned that he loved sharing his perspective through platforms like YouTube and Facebook videos. He grew a large following, with over 25,000 followers on his Facebook page alone. His announcement of candidacy has already garnered more than 200,000 views.

“I have always been blessed with the gift to communicate, to relate and to tell stories,” Jorgensen says. “I used everything that I had learned to start sharing little lessons from life to the world. This has truly been one of my greatest joys.”

Jorgensen says if he is elected, he intends to use his experience with social media to maintain a strong public presence.

“I hate how you only see elected officials when it is time for reelection,” he says. “I plan to use the power of video and social media to keep in constant contact and have discussions in real time about issues that need real time answers.”

Jorgensen adds that one of his highest priorities for office will be preserving and protecting the Constitution.

“I love and respect the Constitution, and what it stands for,” Jorgensen says.