Local Sanpete soccer players selected to All-State Team

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

12-12-2019

Reflecting the special season of girls’ soccer in Sanpete County this year, 12 local players were selected to All-State teams by Deseret News, highlighted in a big way by 3A MVP Nicole Nelson, a Manti senior.

“As far as Nicole Nelson goes, she is an amazing kid and a great player,” Coach Eleshia Steinfeldt said. “In 14 years of coaching at Manti, I have never had a player put in as much work in on her own as Nicole.”

In addition to Nelson, eight other Lady Templars, and two Lady Hawks, were named to the 3A All-State roster.

Midfielders Kassidy Alder and Megan Olsen of Manti, defender Taylor Chidester of Manti and goalkeeper Katie Larsen of Manti all received First Team honors.

Forward Brynlee Golding of Manti and defender Sharlie Alder of Manti were named to the Second Team.

Forward Ally Squire of Manti, midfielders Allie Bridges of Manti and Aspen Clayton of North Sanpete, and defender Whitney Larson of North Sanpete all received Third Team Honorable Mentions.

Midfielder Mia Van Dyke of Gunnison Valley was named to the 2A All-State Second Team.