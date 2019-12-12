Snow’s Lydia Montague named to NJCAA All-American Team

By Doug Lowe

Staff writer

12-12-2019

EPHRAIM—Snow College freshman Lydia Montague has been named to the NJCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball All-America First Team.

This announcement was made by the National Junior College Athletics Association on Dec. 4.

Montague, a native of Lehi was earlier named the 2019 Region XVIII Player of the Year. As a middle blocker, 6’1” Montague helped lead the Badgers to a school record setting 32-4 season. Her efforts including a perfect 10-0 clip against conference opponents, with the Badgers winning the Region XVIII and Rocky Mountain District titles to earn their second-straight bid to the NJCAA National Championship Tournament.

With 327 kills for the season, Montague produced a blistering .394 hitting efficiency. She was also credited with a team-leading total of 123 blocks during the season, including13 solo blocks and 110 block assists. In 11 season games, Montague produced kills in the double-digits including a season high of 21 kills in the Badgers’ 3-1 win over Eastern Arizona.

On Nov. 9, Montague had 19 kills on 35 attempts (.486), to help the Badgers clinch the 2019 Scenic West Athletic Conference title and preserve the team’s perfect 10-0 record against league opponents. Montague is the third Snow player to earn All-America honors in the past three seasons, and the second player in the past three years to earn the All-America first-team designation.

Riley Lyman, who now plays for BYU, was named to the NJCAA All-America First Team, at the conclusion of the 2017 season, when she was a sophomore. And, in 2018, Autumn Spafford, now at Utah State, earned All-America honorable mention honors.