Hawks winless at Bear River Winter Classic

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

12-12-2019

GARLAND—North Sanpete boys’ basketball experienced some level of déjà vu in their showing

at the Bear River Winter Classic in Garland last weekend.

Playing four games in four days, the Hawks fell flat for the second straight year with a winless showing at the invitational. Preceding the Classic with a loss to Carbon, 75-63, North Sanpete fell subsequently to South Summit, 64-43, Gunnison Valley, 54-52, and host team Bear River, 65-45.

Dating back to last year, North Sanpete is 0-5 in games played at the Classic. The Hawks dropped to 2-4 on the season after their 2-0 start.

The Hawks struggled to hang with the Dinos, who held a 20-point lead at halftime and shot 80 percent at the charity stripe, hitting 20 of 25.

After a tough loss to South Summit, the Hawks played tough with the cross-county rival Bulldogs. Despite double-digit performances by Devin Palmer, 12 points, and Dallon Steadman, 10 points, they could not keep up with a stellar performance by Gunnison’s starting five, who scored all of the Bulldogs’ points.

The Hawks did, however shoot admirably at the free throw line, hitting 10 of 11.

North Sanpete then fell hard again to Bear River, facing as much as a 29-point deficit after three quarters. Sophomore Landon Bowles led with 11 points.

Coach Cris Hoopes was unavailable for comment.

North Sanpete played Millard last night and is on the road against Richfield tomorrow night. They will return home to host North Sevier on Saturday and begin region play against Maeser Prep next Wednesday.

​