Lady Hawks fail to beat smaller teams, now 0-5

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

12-12-2019

MT. PLEASANT—The North Sanpete girls’ basketball team’s tough season looks to be even tougher as the Lady Hawks dropped several games to smaller schools.

The Lady Hawks fell to 0-5 after losses to 2A schools Altamont, 49-29, and Parowan, 55-30, and a bad loss to 1A Piute, 47-21.

North Sanpete’s dearth of varsity experience has been showing this season, but as Coach Taylor Christensen said, “there is only up from here.”

“We are improving in all aspects of the game,” Christensen said. “Our biggest struggle right now is playing at the intensity needed for the varsity level. But we are seeing many, many improvements.”

The Lady Hawks were simply outplayed from game to game, only once having a scoring advantage in a quarter, the fourth quarter against Piute where they outscored the victorious Thunderbirds, 13-9.

“I’m feeling very optimistic!” Christensen said. “I think a lot of smaller schools go through the same thing we are going through, a building period. We are extremely young, starting two freshmen, a sophomore, and a junior, with zero varsity experience, so there is only up from here, and I think we have some kids who are extremely tough and resilient.”

North Sanpete played Millard last Tuesday after press time and will be on the road against Pine View this Saturday. They begin region play at Maeser Prep next Tuesday.