Lady Bulldogs falter after beating 3A Delta, 36-30

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

12-12-2019

GUNNISON—The strong start to Gunnison girls’ basketball hit a road bump last week.

The Lady Bulldogs posted an impressive win over 3A Delta in a defense-first, 36-30 win, but their offense went cold as ice in an unexpected 32-28 loss to Draper APA.

“As always, regardless of a win or loss, we will continue to develop our team chemistry,” Coach Melissa Sorensen said. “We will focus a little more on shooting this week during practice.”

Gunnison flexed its muscle against Delta when they sported a 16-3 lead after the first quarter. A low-scoring second quarter saw Gunnison take a 19-8 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Lady Rabbits fired back with a 13-point third quarter and held Gunnison to four points. Gunnison held on tight in the fourth and sealed the win.

Senior Berkley Peterson led the way with 10 points while senior Kaylee Dyreng had a solid overall line with six points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

Against the Lady Eagles, the Bulldogs held up strong in the first quarter, but Draper APA overpowered them in the first half, 25-8, including a 15-1 second quarter.

Gunnison did all it could to fight back in the second half, outscoring the Lady Eagles 11-2 in the third quarter and 9-5 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.

Sorensen reported that the Bulldogs shot 19 percent from the field. “We got a lot of good, open looks, but it was just one of those games that they would not fall,” Sorensen said. “With so many missed shots, we lacked intensity and focus, especially on the defensive end.”

Gunnison played South Sevier last Tuesday after press time and will play Millard next Tuesday.