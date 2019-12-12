Lady Templars down Rams, 50-39, and Braves, 48-25

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

12-12-2019

MANTI—The Manti girls’ basketball team posted two solid wins in a split week last week to move to 2-3 on the season.

The Lady Templars defeated North Sevier at home, 50-39, and took down South Summit, 48-25, in their first games at the Dixie Border Battle in St. George. Manti then lost their next two games to 6A Hunter, 42-25, and Legacy, Nev., 58-50.

“Two phenomenal wins in a row,” Coach Brennon Schweikart said. “Great showing by our ladies. What really stood out was our scoring and playmaking. Couple that with some great defense and we really showed our potential. I thought the entire week was a great opportunity for learning. We played against two very large schools and really showed a lot of merit.”

The Lady Templars benefitted from a 16-point night by senior Katie Larsen to power their way over North Sevier. The Lady Wolves held a 16-7 advantage after one quarter of play, but Manti chipped away at the lead until the game was tied at the end of the third, 33-33.

The Lady Templars then returned the favor in kind with a 17-6 fourth quarter advantage to seal the win.

Against South Summit, Manti stepped on the gas and didn’t step off until the very end, leading by as much as 27 after three quarters. Sophomore Jasmin Rangel and junior Taylor Chidester each led with 10 points.

Manti’s ladies hit a wall trying to compete with a much larger school in Hunter. Down 26-10 at halftime, Manti couldn’t stop the lady Wolverines, whose star player finished with 21 points. Sophomore Sharlie Alder led the team in that game with seven points.

The Templars looked far, far better against Legacy, outshooting them from the field 17 field goals to 16, but they couldn’t keep the visitors off the free throw line, and Legacy’s 23 makes out of 33 attempts proved an insurmountable difference.

“We have grown so much, and I believe [we’re] really rising to the challenge of taking the next step for our program,” Schweikart said. “I believe the wins versus North Sevier and South Summit were great steps in our program.”

Manti played Providence Hall last Tuesday after press time. They are hosting a tough game against Beaver tonight at home.