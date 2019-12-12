Affordable care enrollment ends Sunday, December 15

By Doug Lowe

Staff writer

12-12-2019

Utah residents have until Dec. 15 to sign up for low cost health insurance during the 2019 open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act, which began on Nov. 1.

Laura Packard, a Stage 4 cancer survivor who credits her remission to getting coverage under an ACA plan—despite her preexisting condition—is urging others to take action now and either sign up or change coverage by calling 800-318-2596 or by visiting the website localhelp.healthcare.gov.

Over the last two years, more than 4 million uninsured Americans discovered they were eligible for an ACA plan with no premium payment at all—as in zero. According to Packard, finding out how much ACA coverage will cost in your case, you need to talk on the phone or chat on the web with one of the trained ACA professions who will freely help you pick the best plan for your budget.

Last year, 9 in 10 people discovered that they qualified for financial aid to help lower their monthly premiums. And, it is expected that this year two out of three visitors or callers will be able to find a plan costing them $10 a month or even less.

Those who are already are insured with an ACA plan may also be able to save money by switching to another plan. Many plans have lowered their premiums this year. But any plan switching must also be completed by the Dec. 15 enrollment period deadline.