Jaden Kirk Christensen

Our sweet and precious Jaiden Kirk Christensen, 10, of Freedom, Utah, flew back to heaven in his sleep at his home on Dec. 4, 2019. Jaiden was born on July 27, 2009 in Nephi, Utah to Kami Lynn Olson and Steven Clair Christensen.

Jaiden was loved and cherished by many. He was a proud brother with a big heart. Jaiden’s favorite activities were building, inventing, drawing, gardening, carving, photography, climbing, hiking, rock hounding, archery, hunting, fishing, sports, fireworks, campfires, tinkering with his dad’s and grandpas tools.

Most of all, he loved playing with his sisters, cousins, school mates, friends, and family. He had many genuine qualities and he loved life. His life was always busy and we wouldn’t have had it any other way. He was very passionate about school and he strived to make it even more fun every day.

He loved playing with Legos, Pokemon, Bionicals, action figures, nerf guns, hot wheels, videogames and he was pretty much up for anything fun as long as there was a playmate. He was always willing to play and dork around, no matter what.

The sun may have set early for him but we believe he is celebrating with those family members who have left us before and they are celebrating. We were all blessed with his sweet, kind, loving and very caring soul. He will always be missed. Our Heavenly Father has his loving arms around him now and we all will see Jaiden again one day. Life may be short but love and family is forever.

Jaiden was survived by his parents: Kami Lynn Olson and Steven Clair Christensen; sisters Jurni Lynn Olson and Ashlynn Faye Christensen; grandparents, Roger Clair Christensen, Kathaleen and Shane Morrison, great-grandparents, Jean and Glade Olson, Lola and Paul Stevens; aunts, Autum Christensen, Krista Olson and Caitlin Edmunds; uncles, Zach Peyton, Sonny Dove, and many cousins.

Preceded in death by his grandparents; Connie Faye Christensen, Kirk L. Olson, great-grandparents; Bob (Mary) Bills, Theodore (Elsie) Christensen; and great-uncle, Allen Stevens.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Pleasant North Stake Center with a viewing from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to services at the church. Interment in the Moroni City Cemetery. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com.