Junior Harold Robison

Junior Harold Robison, 68, passed away on Dec. 8, 2019 at his home in Manti with his loving wife by his side. He was born July 17, 1951 in Fillmore to Vinne May and Harold Robison.

Junior married his best friend Merlene Petersen on Dec. 10, 2005 and they were sealed in the Manti Temple on July 21, 2012.

Junior was a truck driver for most of his life and he loved what he did. Junior loved to hunt, fish, and he was an amazing woodworker. He would light up when his kids and grandchildren would come visit. Junior loved to tease his grandkids and do whatever he could to make them laugh.

His favorite thing to do was spend time with his best friend and wife, Merlene. Junior made a great accomplishment and graduated from High School in 2019.

Junior is survived by his wife, Merlene; children: Jodi (Mark) Christensen, Moab; Linda (Jared) Miller, Sterling; Jeremy (Marty) Robison, Sterling; Vanesa (Dewey) Tibbals, Fernley, Nevada; Melanie (Andy) Haws, Fairbanks, Alaska; Josh (Chelsea) Robison, Payson; Randie (Shelby) Carter, Moroni; Patricio Gonzales, Manti; Juan Jimenez (Amanda Smith) and Melissa (Robert) Shuffler, Manti; siblings: Faye (Dennis) Dodds, Elsinore; Mary Goodie, Rosville, Georgia; and Eddie Robison, Richfield; 29 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jessie Carwall and grandson, Brayden Otteson. Junior will be missed by all of his family.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Manti Tabernacle. Visitation with family will be prior to services starting at 10 a.m. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.