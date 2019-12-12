William Gould Breck

William Gould Breck was born July 1, 1935 and died Dec. 6, 2019.

Dad passed away in Lindon, Utah, away from his home in Ephraim, but literally surrounded by family. They wouldn’t let him go quietly, often teasing him and telling him jokes, just as he wanted it. He has now joined his parents Marion and James Lloyd Breck; his two sisters: Kay and Ginny, a son Eugene Eldridge and many other family members he loved.

He graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1953 and joined the Marine Corps shortly thereafter. He missed joining his Marine comrades in Korea by a few months. He did, however, serve in VietNam, receiving the combat action ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, among others. He is a career marine and a marine forever.

He married mom, Deanna Divers Wirt, on Aug. 3, 1956, and was later sealed to his sweetheart and children May 25, 1974.

They had eight children: Michael Douglas Breck, William Christopher Eddy Breck, Stephen Kimberling Jonathan Lloyd Breck, David Matthew Marcus Allen Fiske Breck, Nany Lee Linde, Robert Barrett Breck, Henrietta (Wendy) Divers Thomas, and Jan-Christian (JC) Breck-Heaton Jacobson. Doug Breck, his brother, is also mourning his death.

Dad is a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is responsible for sending many on missions, though he couldn’t serve as a full-time missionary himself. As a self-less servant of God, he served others is in so many ways.

Funeral Services were held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim Stake Center, with a visitation prior to services at the church. Interment in the Ephraim Park Cemetery with military honors.

