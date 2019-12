Lydia Madsen

Lydia Madsen is returning from the Madagascar Antananarivo Mission serving in the Réunion Island Region, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Lydia will speak Sunday, Dec.15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fairview 2nd Ward, Rock Church, in Fairview (100 N. 131 East).

She is the daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Madsen of Fairview.